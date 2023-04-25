Emergency exercise happening at District Detroit sports venues Wednesday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local and federal agencies along with private sector partners will be conducting emergency exercises at the District Detroit sports venues on Wednesday.

The City of Detroit says the city along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency plan to test the response to a complex coordinated attack across multiple sports venues in the city.

These simulated scenarios are meant to test preparedness in the event of a real emergency across a number of organizations.

According to the city, there will be simulated incidents around Comerica Park, Ford Field, and Little Caesars Arena. Residents are asked to avoid the area during the exercise.

"The District Detroit full-scale exercise provides a valuable opportunity to assess the interagency coordination and public safety response to multiple incidents, and to identify potential areas of improvement," said Hilton Kincaid, Deputy Director, Detroit Homeland Security & Emergency Management, in a press release.

Closures to expect Wednesday:

Southbound lanes of Woodward Avenue will be closed from Sproat to Henry Street.

QLINE service will be limited on April 26 beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until approximately 1 p.m. QLINE service will run short Southbound to the Sproat station. Northbound service will start at Adelaide. The Montcalm, Grand Circus Park, Campus Martius, and Congress stations will be closed during the training operation.

