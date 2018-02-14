Emergency pothole repair continues on I-696, I-75 & Telegraph during rush hour

5:48 AM, Feb 14, 2018
51 mins ago

(WXYZ) - With warmer temperatures expected by Wednesday afternoon, MDOT says emergency pothole repair on several metro Detroit freeways and roads will continue.

According to MDOT, they will be targeting the worst areas along I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Rd. in Oakland and Macomb counties.

The repairs will only leave two lanes or one lane open at the height of rush hour for many roads.

MDOT says the schedule will be:

  • Eastbound I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound
    • 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. - 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed
    • 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - 1 right lane open, 3 left closed
    • 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed
  • Southbound I-75 from Coolidge to Wattles
    • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - 1 right lane open, 2 left closed
  • Telegraph from Orchard Lake to Square Lake
    • 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. - 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

