Emergency pothole repairs continue Friday on I-75, I-696 & Telegraph

6:44 AM, Feb 16, 2018
3 hours ago

(WXYZ) - After being canceled on Thursday due to the rain, MDOT crews will continue emergency pothole repairs on I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Rd. in Macomb and Oakland counties on Friday.

VIEW LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

The repairs are expected to last through both the morning and evening rush hour, and have been going on since Monday.

According to MDOT, this is the road closure schedule:

  • EB I-696 from Dequindre to Mound
    • 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Only left lane open, 3 right lanes closed
    • 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 2 lanes open, 2 closed
  • SB I-75 from Coolidge to Crooks
    • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Only right lane open, 2 left closed
  • SB Telegraph near Square Lake
    • 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

 

