Emergency railroad repair closes EB 8 Mile at Hoover until Friday

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Transportation says eastbound 8 Mile at Hoover Rd. on the Detroit/Warren border will be closed until Friday afternoon due to an emergency railroad repair.

The closure happened just before noon and it's not specified what exact time it will reopen on Friday.

Eastbound 8 Mile traffic will be detoured to northbound Hoover to eastbound 9 Mile to southbound Groesbeck and back to eastbound 8 Mile.

Drivers may want to use another "mile" road to avoid the closure and expected delays.

