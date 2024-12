Drivers heading north from Downriver will have to deal with construction that will slow you down for the rest of the week.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, northbound I-75 from Sibley Rd. to Northline Rd. will have only one lane open starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The highway will stay with one lane open through 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

This is for emergency road repairs which require time to allow concrete to cure, according to MDOT.