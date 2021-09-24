Eminem bringing "Mom's Spaghetti" store to Downtown Detroit next week

(WXYZ) — Eminem is bringing his "Mom's Spaghetti" pop-up back to downtown Detroit starting next week.

An ad airing on Channel 7 shows the pop-up, with a phone number of 313-888-8388. When you call that number, it gives the details.

The shop is expected to open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 and is located at 2131 Woodward Ave. in the alley between Union Assembly and The Fillmore.

According to the recording, there will be spaghetti, meatballs, spaghetti with meatballs, spaghetti without meatballs and the "s'ghetti sandwich."

There will be a place to sit in a bodega, or the recording said you can go to The Trailer with is "a store for Stans," which is a name for Eminem's fans.

In 2017, he held the "Mom's Spaghetti" pop-up at The Shelter to promote his new album at the time, "Revival."

Just last year, he donated "mom's spaghetti" to frontline healthcare workers in the midst of the pandemic