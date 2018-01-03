Eminem, Jack White headlining The Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC

NEW YORK (WXYZ) - Two Detroit musicians are headlining The Governors Ball Music Festival held on Randall's Island in New York City this summer.

The festival announced that Eminem, fresh off the release of his latest album "Revival," and Jack White will be the top billed performers for the 3-day festival.

This will be Eminem's second festival of the summer, after it was announced on Tuesday he will close out Coachella, the 3-day music festival in California. It will be his debut at Coachella.

Both performances will be Eminem's first shows in the United States since "The Monster Tour" with Rihanna in 2014. That tour was only six shows, two of which were at Comerica Park in August 2014.

In December, it was reported that Eminem would go on tour in support of "Revival."