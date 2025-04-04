Eminem officially becomes a grandpa. His grandson's middle name is Marshall

(WXYZ) — Eminem is officially a grandpa. His daughter, Hailie Jade, posted a photo on Friday announcing the birth of her son.

In a post on Instagram, Hailie posted her son's birth, saying he was born in the middle of March.

His middle name is the same as his grandfather's, Marshall.

In October, Eminem announced that Hailie was pregnant through a music video for a new song, "Temporary."

In one clip of a video, his daughter hands Eminem a jersey with the name “Grandpa” emblazoned on the back with the number 1. She also hands him ultrasound photos, and he looks shocked.