Watch Now
News

Actions

Eminem officially becomes a grandpa. His grandson's middle name is Marshall

Eminem
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central," June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Eminem
Posted

(WXYZ) — Eminem is officially a grandpa. His daughter, Hailie Jade, posted a photo on Friday announcing the birth of her son.

In a post on Instagram, Hailie posted her son's birth, saying he was born in the middle of March.

His middle name is the same as his grandfather's, Marshall.

In October, Eminem announced that Hailie was pregnant through a music video for a new song, "Temporary."

In one clip of a video, his daughter hands Eminem a jersey with the name “Grandpa” emblazoned on the back with the number 1. She also hands him ultrasound photos, and he looks shocked.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of spring weather in metro Detroit!