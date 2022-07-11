Eminem releasing 2nd greatest hits album 'Curtain Call 2' on Aug. 5

(WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Eminem announced his second album of greatest hits – "Curtain Call 2" set to be released on Aug. 5.

The album will be released through Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records, and comes on the heels of his new single with Snoop Dogg called "From the D 2 the LBC."

That song will be the lead single from Curtain Call 2, which is the first greatest hits album since "Curtain Call" was released in 2005.

On top of the standard release, there will be a limited-edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl that can be purchased on Eminem.com.

Also included on the album will be "The King and I" which is a CeeLo Green-assisted song Eminem contributed to for the Elvis Presley biopic.

According to Interscope, there will be one additional previously unreleased track on the collection to go with his greatest hits.