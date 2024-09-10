Eminem set for opening performance at the VMAs on Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper, singer, songwriter, businesswoman, hot girl summer purveyor and now... award show host? Megan Thee Stallion will both host and perform at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

It marks her first time hosting an award show, though she’s guest hosted “Saturday Night Live” and served as a co-host for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the past. This time, it’s in front of her musical peers.

The 2024 award show promises star-studded performances — including an opening set by Eminem, tons of moon people, and even more Taylor Swift.

Here's everything you need to know about the MTV VMAs.

WHEN ARE THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS?

The VMAs will air live on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

The award show moved back a day because of the forthcoming U.S. presidential debate. ABC News recently confirmed that the campaigns of both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump had agreed to participate in a debate on Sept. 10.

WHO’S NOMINATED FOR THE VMAS?

Swift tops the VMA nominations with 12 — eight for her “Fortnight” music video, two social categories and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories. She’s followed by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone, who has 11. He is nominated along with Swift 10 times and earned his 11th nom for his country hit “I Had Some Help,” featuring Morgan Wallen.

Rounding out the artist of the year category nominees are Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

Eminem boasts eight nods; Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA have seven each.

Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, GloRilla, Blackpink’s LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims follow with four nominations each.

This year features 29 first-time nominees, which include Wallen, Carpenter, Swims, Boone and more.

WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE VMAS?

Eminem will open the VMAs, returning to the stage for the first time in just two years, when he performed “From the D 2 The LBC” alongside Snoop Dogg.

Performers will include Perry, Boone, Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, LL COOL J, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Anitta, who will be joined by Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Tiago PZK.

WHO WILL RECEIVE THE VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD?

Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award. She will also perform.

Previous recipients include Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Missy Elliott.

Perry will return to the VMA stage for the first time since 2017, when she performed and hosted the award show.

The pop singer has won five VMAs across her career. She took home her first three awards in 2011: video of the year (“Firework”), best collaboration and best special effects (both for “E.T.,” featuring Kanye West).

WHAT ABOUT VOTING?

Fan voting across 15 gender-neutral categories is live right now and ends Friday.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

WHO IS PRESENTING AT THE VMAS?

Addison Rae, Alessandra Ambrosio, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper, Måneskin's Damiano David, DANNA, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Flavor Flav, French Montana, Halle Bailey, Jordan Chiles, Lil Nas X, Miranda Lambert, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton, Suki Waterhouse, Thalía and Tinashe will present at the VMAs.

___

This story first moved on August 28, 2024, and was updated Sept. 9, 2024 to reflect updates to the show lineup and awards tallies.