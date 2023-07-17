Eminem surprises Detroit fans at Ed Sheeran show with 'Lose Yourself,' 'Stan'

Detroit rapper Eminem surprised tens of thousands of fans when he showed up at the Ed Sheeran concert at Ford Field over the weekend.

Sheeran was about 3/4 of the way through his set when he told fans he wanted to play a cover of an Eminem song before breaking out into "Lose Yourself."

After getting through part of the first verse, Slim Shady himself climbed up from under the stage and the crowd went wild.

After finishing the song, Sheeran told the crowd that Eminem was going to do one song, but Sheeran said, "You can't just do one song." The duo then broke out into Eminem's hit song "Stan" with Sheeran singing the Dido part.

The two also played "Stan" during the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

In a documentary released earlier this year, Sheeran detailed his love for Eminem and also said the rapper's songs helped him cure a stutter he had when he was a kid.