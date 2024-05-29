Eminem teases new single 'Houdini' will be released on Friday

Eminem said he will release a new single called "Houdini" on Friday, part of an album set to be released later this year.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday night, Eminem had a FaceTime video with magician David Blaine where he said, "For my last trick, I'm going to make my career disappear."

Earlier this year, Eminem announced his new album called "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" is set to come out this summer. It will be his 12th studio album.

Two weeks ago, Eminem also ran an advertisement in the Detroit Free Press for a fake obituary promoting the album. It was labeled "Obituaries" and titled "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions."

Other previews of the new album include an ad that ran on TV during the NFL Draft in Detroit that portrays the death of Slim Shady as a true crime TV show.