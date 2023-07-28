Emmy Awards postponed due to the Hollywood actors, writers strike, source says

The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood.

A source familiar with the network's plans who was not authorized to speak publicly pending an official announcement confirmed the delay Friday.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on Sept. 18.

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 screenwriters are striking, calling for better pay, structure with residual payments and protection from the use of artificial intelligence.

No information about a new date was immediately available.