'Empathy, compassion, and selflessness.' Police release bodycam video of rescue in senior center fire

(WXYZ) — New bodycam video from Michigan State Police and Wyandotte police shows the massive response from officers to a Southgate senior living center that caught on fire last week.

Wyandotte police posted the bodycam video, saying that officers responded to the fire at the American House in Southgate and "displayed empathy, compassion, and selflessness," as they rescued people from the facility.

The devastating fire on Friday night left dozens of elderly residents without a home, but everyone made it out alive, thanks to the heroic efforts of first responders.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Friday when most residents were already in bed or asleep. The building now sits vacant and inaccessible, with all residents' belongings destroyed.

Wyandotte police also honored five officers for their rescue efforts – Cade Kegley, Kyle Cox, Shane O'Meara, Connor Harris and Jonathan Rasmussen.

"And it was just miraculous that there was no loss of life, especially with the mobility issues these seniors had," Southgate Mayor Joseph Kuspa said.

Among those rescued was 80-year-old Joyce Richardson, who had recently moved into the complex. When she tried to escape through her door, she was met with thick smoke.

"So then I walked out and I tried to open the door, all I could see was smoke — I couldn't see anything else," Richardson said.

First responders used a ladder to help Richardson escape through her second-story window.

On Monday, Richardson attended an informational session at the American House Riverview location to learn about relocation options. She was wearing her nephew's clothing, having lost everything in the fire.

"Everything I owned — everything — that Rick brought in, it's gone," Richardson said.

Her nephew, Rick Richardson, expressed uncertainty about whether any possessions could be recovered.

"The building may never be safe to enter. Hopefully, she can retrieve some of her possessions," Rick Richardson said.

