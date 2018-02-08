Employee assaulted by customer with push broom at metro Detroit car wash
4:09 PM, Feb 8, 2018
Share Article
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Troy police say an employee was assaulted at Pro Car Wash on Rochester Road.
Police say a customer became enraged after not getting quicker and satisfying service; she reportedly exited her car, grabbed a push broom and struck the employee on the arm with the handle, injuring him.
The suspect then allegedly took a spray gun and began spraying water at him and another employee.
She left the area in a white Toyota and was followed by another subject in a blue 2007 Honda Accord.
Responding officers located the blue Honda at Avis Rental on Rochester Road, and the driver identified the suspect in the white Toyota as her sister, a 24-year-old from Detroit.
Later, police say the Honda Accord was leaving the business, and contained a second individual. A traffic stop was initiated and the 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of assault and battery.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.