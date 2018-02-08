Employee assaulted by customer with push broom at metro Detroit car wash

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Troy police say an employee was assaulted at Pro Car Wash on Rochester Road.

Police say a customer became enraged after not getting quicker and satisfying service; she reportedly exited her car, grabbed a push broom and struck the employee on the arm with the handle, injuring him.

The suspect then allegedly took a spray gun and began spraying water at him and another employee.

She left the area in a white Toyota and was followed by another subject in a blue 2007 Honda Accord.

Responding officers located the blue Honda at Avis Rental on Rochester Road, and the driver identified the suspect in the white Toyota as her sister, a 24-year-old from Detroit.

Later, police say the Honda Accord was leaving the business, and contained a second individual. A traffic stop was initiated and the 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of assault and battery.