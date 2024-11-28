Employee hospitalized after explosion at GM factory

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An employee was hospitalized after an explosion at the General Motors factory in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

It happened this afternoon at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center on 2500 E Grand Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department tells us that a cylinder in the factory exploded. That employee injured was transported to the hospital, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

At this time it's unclear how the explosion happened, but DFD confirmed to us that it was nothing EV related.

We have reached out to GM for a statement on the matter, and we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with WXYZ on air and online as we learn more.