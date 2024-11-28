Watch Now
News

Actions

Employee hospitalized after explosion at GM factory

General Motors
PAUL SANCYA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A July 25, 2008 file photo of General Motors Corp. headquarters in Detroit. The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday, July 1, 2022, that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
General Motors
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An employee was hospitalized after an explosion at the General Motors factory in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

It happened this afternoon at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center on 2500 E Grand Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department tells us that a cylinder in the factory exploded. That employee injured was transported to the hospital, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

At this time it's unclear how the explosion happened, but DFD confirmed to us that it was nothing EV related.

We have reached out to GM for a statement on the matter, and we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with WXYZ on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a story or a tip? Share your voice