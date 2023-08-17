Empowering Student Parents: Michigan State University's Fill the Bus event supports families in need

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Back-to-school season can be both incredibly exciting and stressful for so many families, and Michigan State University's Community and Engagement Center hosted its 15th annual Fill the Bus event to help ease the burden.

“We try to get all Spartans involved to donate school supplies and the last three years raise money,” Assistant Director for Student Volunteer Programs KC Keyton explained.

Through the Fill the Bus donation event, both monetary and physical donations will be divided among local school districts and community centers to help students and families in need of supplies for this upcoming school year.

“This year, we are working with three partners: the Lansing School District, the Edgewood Village Network Center, and we are also working with our Student Parent Resource Center right here on campus," said Keyton.

The famous mantra, "Spartans helping Spartans," has never been more true when it comes to Fill the Bus and their partnership with the Student Parent Resource Center.

“Our office provides services and supportive resources to students with children, and also students who might be in other care-giving situations," Director of the Student Parent Resource Center Kimberly Steed-Page explained.

Steed-Page also gave us a breakdown of just how much Fill the Bus helps to offset overall costs for student parents at MSU when it comes to back-to-school shopping. “Providing those school supplies freeze up funds that the family might have to use for groceries or to pay that cell phone bill, to buy gas to transport their children. So, it is really beneficial, and no small thing,” reaffirmed Steed-Page.

With your help, Fill the Bus hopes to hit their goal of $5,000.

Also, 100% of donations go directly to the community partners that Fill the Bus is working with.

Donations can be made in person by dropping off supplies at the MSU Student Services building. You can also go to the following link to make a monetary donation - Fill the Bus Donation Link.

