EMU construction alumni chapter launches scholarship in honor of graduate killed in Texas mass shooting

(WXYZ) — An Eastern Michigan University construction alumni chapter has launched a scholarship to honor the graduate who was killed in the Texas mass shooting earlier this month.

The scholarship, made possible by the EMU Construction Management Alumni Chapter, will be open to international students who are pursuing degrees in Construction Management at EMU.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, was one of eight people fatally shot at the Allen Premium Outlets mall near Dallas. Thatikonda, who was from India, graduated from Eastern Michigan in 2020 with a master's degree in construction management. She worked as a civil engineer at the Dallas-area firm Perfect General Contractors.

She was “always prepared to give her very best,” company founder Srinivas Chaluvadi said in an email.

He said her parents live in Hyderabad, India, where her father is a judge.

“She came to the United States with a dream to make a career, build a family, own a home and live forever in Dallas,” Chaluvadi said.

To make a donation to the scholarship, you can click here. An anonymous donor will reportedly be matching all donations 100% up to $25,000.

You can also mail a check to:

Eastern Michigan University Foundation P.O. Box 972057 Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Note on your check that it is for the “Aishwarya Reddy Thatikonda Construction Management Scholarship” fund.

The full statement from the EMU Construction Management Alumni Chapter on the scholarship is below:

"The scholarship will be available to International students looking to complete their undergraduate or master’s degree in Construction Management at EMU. The scholarship is not intended to be need-based or dependent on academic standing but rather to honor an EMU alumna who was taken from us too soon.

Many of you may not have known Aishwarya (Aish) personally. She received her Master’s Degree in Construction Management from EMU in December 2020. Tragically taken from this world in the Allen, Texas mass shooting May 6, 2023, Aish was just getting ready to celebrate her 27th birthday.

If you would like to make a donation to Aish’s scholarship the link to the site is https://www.emich.edu/foundation/give/?fund=02805. You may also use the QR code at the bottom of this message.

We are pleased to announce that an anonymous donor will match all donations 100% up to $25,000.00. This means whatever gift you may choose to make will be doubled with this matching fund.

If you would prefer to mail a check in lieu of electronic giving, your check may be sent to:

Eastern Michigan University FoundationP.O. Box 972057 Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Please be sure to include a notation on your check that it is for the “Aishwarya Reddy Thatikonda Construction Management Scholarship” fund.

Through this scholarship, we hope to honor Aish’s memory and show the support and solidarity of the entire EMU community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.