Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull team up for Detroit show in November

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull are teaming up for a massive tour this year, with the three of them coming to Detroit this November.

The Trilogy Tour will come to Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Iglesias, Martin and Pitbull will all perform headlining sets.

Fans can register for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, June 4, and those who are chosen for access will be able to get tickets on Wednesday, June 7.

There will also be a variety of VIP packages.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, 2 music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull said in a statement. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!

I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour," Iglesias added.

"Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it's going to be epic!" Martin said.