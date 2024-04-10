Enrollment opens for free Summer Discovery program for kids in tri-county area

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A fun and informative program for kids will be bigger and better than ever this summer.

Enrollment is now open for Summer Discovery, a free summer program with learning and enrichment activities. Kids can participate in field trips, art projects, coding, STEM projects, outdoor activities, figure skating and more.

The program is being offered to students in kindergarten through eighth grade in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. There are 22,000 seats available at more than 100 locations.

A $47 million grant from the Ballmer Group is making it all possible. United Way for Southeastern Michigan also leads the program.

"This significant investment in student success can create real opportunities for families," United Way for Southeastern Michigan President and CEO Darienne Hudson said in a statement. "We are so proud to partner with the Ballmer Group in this important effort."

You can learn more and enroll at summerdiscoverymi.org.