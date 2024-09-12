Group rebrands as 'Abandon Harris' campaign before election, may endorse new candidate

DEARBORN — On Thursday, leading members of the Abandon Biden campaign gathered at the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn to re-launch their movement as the "Abandon Harris" campaign.

Hassan Abdel Salam, the campaign's co-founder, said the re-launch was "to ensure a defeat happens, not because we like the despicable candidate who waits in the corridor, but for a punishment to happen."

It's been almost a year since the campaign originally began in October of 2023.

Abdel Salam said this re-launch comes as Vice President Kamala Harris has ignored their demands for a call for a ceasefire in Gaza, just as President Biden did.

VIDEO: Abdel Salam talks about the strategy of the 'Abandon Harris' campaign:

Hassan Abdel Salam talks about the strategy of the Abandon Harris campaign

He said they called for, "an unconditional permanent cease fire, and a full arms embargo. The media took our message and the campaign said 'No! No comment, no speaking."

The campaign is asking their primarily Muslim-American members to "abandon" Harris by not voting for her in November, but that doesn't mean they support former president Donald Trump.

When asked who they would like members to vote for, member Khaled Kansou responded third-party, or no one at all.

According to an analysis by Emgage, Michigan has more than 200,000 Muslim-American voters, a number which can make a profound impact in a battleground state. Trump himself won Michigan by only 155,000 votes in 2016.

Wayne County Commissioner Jonathon Kinloch, a Democrat told 7 News Detroit that he saw this re-launch coming, adding, "I’m bothered by it."

Kinloch is an avid Harris supporter and said, "I need to make sure we have the right person in the White House to address the needs in our country."

He said that although he understands the campaign's mission, he sees danger in Democrats not voting for Harris.

"I as a commissioner have voted to call for a ceasefire, none of us want death and war, and I don’t think Donald Trump is the answer."

Abdel Salam said the Abandon Biden campaign has now spread to nine states, that are all swing states.

He said the group is currently deciding on a presidential candidate to endorse that is not Harris or Trump.

"21st Century American history is being written and it begins with November 5th," said Abdel Salam.