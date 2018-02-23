Enterprise Rent-A-Car to end discounts for NRA members

(WXYZ) - Enterprise Rent-A-Car says it's ending discounts for National Rifle Association members.

In a tweet, the company said the program will end on March 26.

The discounts also applied to Alamo and National Car Rental, which Enterprise also owns.

The announcement comes after First National Bank of Omaha, one of the largest privately-owned banks in the U.S., said it would stop making credit cards for NRA.