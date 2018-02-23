Enterprise Rent-A-Car to end discounts for NRA members

Fog
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 10: An Enterprise rent-a-car sign is seen at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport July 10, 2007 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pending regulatory approval, expected in the next month, Enterprise will buy National and Alamo rental car companies. Enterprise would make an instant jump from about 8% of the airport car rental market market to more than 27% just behind Hertz's 28.5%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Enterprise Rent-A-Car says it's ending discounts for National Rifle Association members.
In a tweet, the company said the program will end on March 26.
The discounts also applied to Alamo and National Car Rental, which Enterprise also owns.
The announcement comes after First National Bank of Omaha, one of the largest privately-owned banks in the U.S., said it would stop making credit cards for NRA.
