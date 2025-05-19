EPA lifts 2016 emergency order on Flint's drinking water

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that the 2016 emergency order on Flint’s drinking water is now lifted.

According to the agency, the city of Flint and the state of Michigan have worked with the EPA to complete requirements, and now Flint’s water system is in compliance with lead standards.

Previous coverage: Michigan residents plagued by Flint water crisis face mounting bills for water they're afraid to use

“Today we celebrate nearly a decade’s worth of hard work and partnership at the local, state, and federal level to ensure the residents of Flint, Michigan, have access to clean, safe drinking water. Lifting this emergency order is a cause for great celebration for residents of Flint who worked so hard and sacrifice so much to get to this point. Even though the emergency order is lifted, all levels of government must continue to stay in contact and work closely to be a continued resource for the Flint community and ensure their water remains pristine. EPA will remain a partner to provide technical assistance to the city and state as efforts continue to maintain and upgrade water infrastructure systems,” said EPA Administrator Zeldin in a statement.

Officials say the city has replaced over 97% of legacy lead pipes that carry water to homes, and that the water system has “continually tested below action levels for lead since July 2016.”

