EPA preparing plan to help fix Jackson's water system

Posted at 3:29 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 15:29:34-04

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan has returned to Mississippi's capital city to meet with Jackson officials about the city's troubled water system.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the city plans to work with the U.S Justice Department and the EPA to seek aid for Jackson by citing "violations" under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Regan says he wants to work with city officials to reach a "judicially enforceable agreement" that ensures Jackson can sustain its water system in the future.

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to specify what such an agreement could entail.

