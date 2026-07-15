Equipment problem leaves more than 5K without power in Northwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 5,000 people in Northwest Detroit are without power due to an equipment problem, according to the DTE Energy outage map.

The company is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to speak on the issue.

The outage spans a corridor that is bordered by 7 Mile to the north, Greenfield to the east, Grand River & Southfield to the south and McNichols and Grand River to the west.

7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and will live stream the press conference with an update.

Our team on the scene saw DTE linesmen working on power poles, and crews bringing in generators to the neighborhood.