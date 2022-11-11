ER, urgent care or pediatrician’s office? Here’s what to do if your child is sick or hurt

(WXYZ) — As hospitals deal with a surge in respiratory viruses, particularly RSV, health experts are urging parents to take preventative measures.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association warned pediatric beds are filling up across the state due to a spike in respiratory illness.

The University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital says they are now at 100% capacity. Corewell Health East, formally known as Beaumont, is also seeing a significant rise in cases.

To help keep capacities down, Mott Children’s Hospital sent out a guide to help parents figure out what to do if their child is sick or hurt.

