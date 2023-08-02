Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac to host casting call for its 24th season

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Do you think you have what it takes to be frightening? Pontiac’s Erebus Haunted Attraction is launching its 24th season by hosting an open casting call.

Erebus is holding actor auditions on August 19, 26, 29, 30 and September 1 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Actors must meet the following criteria to be selected:

Come as you are – Make-up and costumes will be provided

Must be at least 18 years old to apply and have a valid state ID

Must have reliable transportation

You must be willing and able to stand for long periods of time

Some jobs require more strength than others

Flexible workdays

All positions are paid

No experience necessary – we will train you

An orientation and costume fitting will be held on September 2 at 6:30 p.m. for those selected.

For more information, please call 248-332-7884, or click here.