Erebus looking for people to join its 'scare team' for the 2024 season

Fall is almost here, and that means haunted house season is upon us. Erebus is looking for people to join their scare team for the 2024 season.

According to Erebus, 2024 will be its 25th season in metro Detroit and they will open on Friday, Sept. 13.

People are encouraged to apply for a chance to audition to scare people during the spooky season. You can apply at www.hauntedpontiac.com/jobs.

The requirements and information are:



Come as you are- make-up and costumes provided

Must be at least 18 years old to apply and have a valid state ID

Must have reliable transportation

You must be willing and able to stand for long periods of time

Some jobs require more strength than others

Flexible workdays with some overtime hours

All positions are paid

No experience necessary – we will train you

All actors hired on the scare team will be taught to frighten, horrify and scare with unique individualized training.