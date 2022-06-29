Watch Now
Essence Fest is back in New Orleans after two-year hiatus

FILE - Singer Janet Jackson performs during the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain, on Nov. 4, 2018. Black culture, in all its glory, will be on display over the 2022 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans for the in-person return of the Essence Festival of Culture. Headliners will include Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Mickey Guyton and New Edition. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 29, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Black culture, in all its glory, will be on display over the 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans as thousands converge for the in-person return of the Essence Festival of Culture.

The multiday event begins with a Thursday performance by comedian Kevin Hart, followed by ticketed nightly concerts at the Superdome on Friday through Sunday.

Festival first-timers, rapper Nicki Minaj and country singer Mickey Guyton, perform Friday.

Saturday's headliner is Janet Jackson and New Edition closes the event on Sunday.

Free experiences covering tech, health and wellness, beauty and fashion are being offered inside the city's convention center.

