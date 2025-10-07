Estate sale planned at historic Detroit mansion that reportedly once operated as a brothel; see inside

A historic mansion in Detroit's Woodbridge neighborhood will be the host of an estate sale starting Thursday, Oct. 9.

According to Aaron's Estate Sales, the 6,902-square-foot mansion on Commonwealth St. also reportedly operated as an exclusive brothel in the 1980s and 1990s, run by the former owner.

Officials with Aaron's say that when they got inside, they discovered a collection of vintage clothing worn by the women who worked there, and letters from men to their favored women that were tucked away for decades.

"This is one of those sales that is about so much more than just the items; it's about the story," Aaron's Estate Sale Owner Aaron Siepierski said in a statement. "Every room in this mansion has a voice. You have the incredible architecture of historic Detroit, and then you have this whispered history that feels like something out of a film."

The home includes impressive vaulted ceilings and intricate millwork and was built in the late 19th century.

According to Aaron's, the estate sale will feature an "extensive collection of vintage and designer clothing, furs, and shoes," the release reads. "Beyond the closets, the home is filled with period furniture, antique rugs, lamps, ceramics, and decor that paint a complete picture of life in a prominent Detroit home throughout the 20th century."

The home is located at 4105 Commonwealth St. in Detroit and the estate sale runs:

