Estranged husband charged in fatal stabbing at Meijer gas station in Shelby Township

(WXYZ) — A man is now facing charges in the fatal stabbing of a woman at a Meijer gas station on Hall Road on Sunday evening.

Sidney Emmanuel Davis Jr., 25, was arraigned on first-degree premeditated murder on Wednesday afternoon at 41A District Court.

Video from the scene at the Meijer gas station:

Woman fatally stabbed at Meijer gas station in Shelby Township

Police say officers responded to the gas station at 15301 Hall Road around 5 p.m. and found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, police say.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the victim was Fatme Davis, the suspect's 23-year-old estranged wife. At the time of the incident, officials say the child of the suspect and the victim was reportedly in Fatme's car at the gas station for a custody exchange.

Davis Jr. allegedly left the scene after the stabbing but was later taken into custody by Macomb County Sheriff's deputies.

A not guilty plea was entered on the suspect's behalf at the arraignment on Wednesday. The judge denied bond for Davis Jr.

“The allegations in this case are both shocking and deeply disturbing. A young mother was allegedly killed at the hands of her estranged husband, while their child sat waiting in the car. Our office is committed to pursuing this case to the fullest extent of the law to ensure justice is served," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

The next court date for Davis Jr. is October 7 at 1 p.m.; his preliminary exam day is scheduled for October 14 at 1 p.m.

