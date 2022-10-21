Ethan Crumbley to plead guilty in Oxford High School shooting, prosecutor says

Ethan Crumbley will plead guilty in the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured seven others, prosecutors say.

The announcement comes days before a pre-trial hearing was set to be held Monday, and that's when the plea is expected to happen.

“We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” said David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County.

A hearing was also held earlier this week to see if Crumbley would stay in the Oakland County Jail.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The teen is being held in jail and will be charged as an adult in the murders of his four classmates – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling – as well as the shooting of seven other people at the school on Nov. 30.

The trial was originally set to begin in September, but a judge set a new trial date for Jan. 17, 2023, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting.

Earlier this year, defense attorneys for Crumbley said he would seek an insanity defense.