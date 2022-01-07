Ethan Crumbley waives prelim in Oxford school shooting case, will head to trial

(WXYZ) — Ethan Crumbley, 15, waived his right to a preliminary exam on Friday and the case will head straight to trial.

He is charged as an adult in the murders of his four classmates – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling – as well as the shooting of seven other people at the school on Nov. 30.

He charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The case will now move to Oakland County Circuit Court, and a hearing is scheduled in a couple of weeks on bond.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, will also be in court Friday. Both are charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Their attorney is seeking to lower their bond from $500,000 each down to $100,000 each. The prosecution says they will continue to push back arguing that the Crumbley’s are a flight risk.

The defense has argued that the couple will not flee and that they’re not a risk to the public. They've also previously stated that the parents in no way expected their son would be allegedly involved in such violence.

But police and prosecutors say both parents are responsible for giving the 15-year-old that gun.