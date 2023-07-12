European investigation of suicidal ideation caused by popular weight-loss drugs expands

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, reports of suicidal thoughts linked to popular weight-loss drugs are being investigated in Europe. The European Medicines Agency opened an investigation last week after three people in Iceland experienced thoughts of suicide or self-harm. Since then, the number of cases have expanded to 150.

The first three cases that were reported, two of them involved Ozempic and one involved Saxenda. Saxenda has been cleared for weight loss whereas Ozempic has not. Ozempic is actually a type 2 diabetes drug that is being prescribed off-label for weight loss. Both of these drugs are made by the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

The European Medicines Agency is focusing its investigation on the medicines that contain semaglutide or liraglutide. Ozempic contains semaglutide and Saxenda contains liraglutide. Both of these drugs are in a class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. GLP-1 medications help patients produce insulin, which can lower blood sugar levels and slow down food as it moves through the gut. This can make people feel fuller much faster, and for longer periods of time. So they eat less and lose weight.

Suicidal behavior is not listed as a side effect of these drugs in Europe. However, here in the US, Saxenda recommends that patients be monitored for depression and suicidal thoughts. Because in clinical trials, nine adults out of 3,300 taking the drug reported suicidal ideation, and one attempted suicide. In addition, one person died by suicide in pediatric trials.

As for Ozempic, there are no similar warnings. However, Ozempic’s sister drug Wegovy, which is approved for weight loss, also contains semaglutide. And the prescribing information does include a warning that patients be watched for suicidal thoughts or behavior.

As for mental health conditions, it’s not clear if any of the people who reported thoughts of suicide or self-harm had underlying conditions prior to taking Ozempic and Saxenda. So we don’t know if the medicines caused these thoughts or if a preexisting condition made some people more susceptible. In clinical trials, those with a history of psychiatric disorders were not included.

The bottom line is that these drugs have become extremely popular. And anyone taking them should be careful. And if symptoms develop, stop taking the drug immediately and seek medical help right away.