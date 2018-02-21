Evacuations in progress due to flooding in Lansing

2:31 PM, Feb 21, 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Township Supervisor Diontrae Hayes and the Lansing Office of Emergency Management are recommending evacuation in various neighborhoods due to flooding.

The neighborhoods include, but are not limited to:

  • Urbandale
  • Sycamore Park
  • Knollwood Willow
  • Baker
  • Cherry Hill
  • Riverside

The American Red Cross is assisting residents in providing shelter at Letts Community Center beginning at noon on Thursday.

“Lansing’s Emergency Management team is actively monitoring the current weather situation. Our
residents’ safety is our top priority, and that’s why we’re recommending this evacuation plan,” said
Schor. “We are grateful for our partnership with the America Red Cross to provide vital services to those
affected in our community.”

To report flooding and other issues, call the Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4161.

