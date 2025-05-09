Ever dreamed of living on a private island? One is for sale in metro Detroit for $600,000

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ever dreamed of owning a private island? For $600,000, that dream could become a reality, right here in metro Detroit.

Just five miles from downtown Clarkston, a two-story home on a private island in Dixie Lake is up for sale.

WATCH: Drone video from over the island on Dixie Lake

WATCH: Check out this drone video over the island

The island is roughly 150 feet by 150 feet and includes a fully furnished home with three bedrooms, one bathroom, and panoramic lake views in every direction.

“This is my first island,” said listing agent Diane Ducat, as she gave 7 News Detroit a tour of the property. “You’re always looking at the lake, every room has those great windows.”

The home comes with many of the furnishings seen during the showing, including Detroit-themed décor like seats from Tiger Stadium.

Ducat noted, “You’re sitting in number six.”

While the island life may sound idyllic, getting to and from the home can be tricky, but neighbors say the previous owners found creative solutions.

“They used an airboat, or a hovercraft in the winter,” said Bruce Cook, who lives across the lake. “You just have to be creative, and kind of tough.”

Despite the seasonal challenges, the property is drawing interest for its uniqueness and, for some, a surprisingly accessible price tag.

For more information about the property, contact Diane Ducat.

—————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.