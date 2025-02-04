Ever wanted to be a lighthouse keeper? Applications are open now for Tawas Point Lighthouse

Have you ever wanted to be a lighthouse keeper in Michigan? Now is your chance! The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has opened applications for the 2025 Lighthouse Keeper Program at Tawas Point Lighthouse.

The lighthouse in Tawas Point State Park needs lighthouse keepers who will live in the historic lighthouse for two weeks at a time.

According to the DNR, the lighthouse keeper program takes place every two weeks from early June through late October.

People must apply in teams of four, and team members must be at least 18 years old and able to climb 85 steps.

“Volunteering at the Tawas Point Lighthouse is a unique experience that combines the region's cultural history and natural sciences,” said Don La Barre, Tawas Point Lighthouse site historian. “You'll dive into the lighthouse's fascinating history, which dates back to the 1870s. Join us as a volunteer lighthouse keeper in the 2025 season and make your mark on this historic landmark!”

During the stay, keepers help great visitors, lead tours, provide information and perform basic maintenance. The schedule also allows time to enjoy recreational activities, and the total commitment per person is about 60 hours over two weeks.

The lighthouse features modern accommodations and includes two bedrooms that can sleep four adults, a fully-equipped kitchen and a bathroom with a shower.

There is a $250 fee to be a lighthouse keeper and a $40 nonrefundable application fee. Applications are due Friday, Feb. 28.

Dates available for lighthouse keepers are:



June 3-17

June 17-July 1

July 1-15 (Independence Day, July 4)

July 15-29

July 29-Aug. 12 (National Lighthouse Day, August 7)

Aug. 12-26

Aug. 26-Sept. 9 (Labor Day, Sept. 1)

Sept. 9-23

Sept. 23-Oct. 7

Oct. 7-21 (Halloween Fest)

For more information, visit the website here.