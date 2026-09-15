Every Human Detroit to bring AI-driven scent creation experience to Hudson's Detroit tower

Detroit Wick, the Corktown-based fragrance experience company, is opening a new immersive AI-powered scent creation experience in the Hudson's Detroit tower.

Hayden Scott

It's called Every Human Detroit and will be located on Nick Gilbert Way in Detroit Detroit. It's a partnership between Detroit Wick and Every Human, which is the world's first AI-driven scent platform.

The experience was previously available in Dubai, London, Vienna and Copenhagen. Detroit will be the first location in the U.S.

Hayden Scott

“This partnership is a natural evolution to what we’ve been doing in the city of Detroit for over 12 years, creating fragrance and manufacturing scent-related products,” Detroit Wick Co-Founder Doug Schwartz said in a statement. “This consumer-facing activation is next level — the guest becomes the perfumer and creator of scent in real time.”

Hayden Scott

Visitors will answer a series of personal, random and memory-driven prompts, and then a "ScentRobot" will use those answers to create a one-of-a-kind fragrance live in front of the guest. There are 500 billion scent combinations.

Sessions run 30 minutes to 1.5 hours depending on the size, and there will be walk-ins and private bookings available.

