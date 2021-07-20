Everything you need to know about Canada's border reopening Aug. 9

(WXYZ) — Canada announced Monday that it would begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter the country in about three weeks.

Canada will allow Americans to enter the country and forego a 14-day quarantine beginning Aug. 9. Canada will also lift restrictions on travelers from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Borders are set to reopen to Americans at 12:01 a.m. on August 9.

According to the Canadian government, anyone who submits false information on a vaccination status form could be liable to a fine of "up to $750,000 or six months imprisonment."

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arriving to Canada.

Additionally, the government says all travelers must use ArriveCAN (app or web portal) to submit their travel information. If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travelers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

In the meantime, the Canadian government says travel restrictions remain in place for all foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens.

Entry to Canada for non-essential travel will continue to be prohibited until then. The government says anyone who is not eligible to enter Canada under the current travel restrictions will be turned away at the border, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The Canadian Government also said it will continue to monitor vaccination, case counts and hospitalization rates. It will also continue to consider further targeted measures at the borders, including when to lift or adjust them.

At the White House press briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is still reviewing travel policies regarding the Canadian border and would base its decision on the guidance of health experts.

Canadians are currently able to enter the U.S. by plane,

