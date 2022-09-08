Everything you need to know for the 2022 Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show is returning to Detroit for the first time in three years, running from September 14-25 at Huntington Place and other locations, including different parks and the Detroit Riverfront.

This year’s show will "be an indoor and outdoor city-wide celebration of mobility," said Rod Alberts, the executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

Detroit Auto Show trailer 2

President Joe Biden also said he's coming to Detroit for the North American International Auto Show.

Biden was asked about the show during a White House American Rescue Plan event. He responded, saying he would be there because of he's a "car guy."

As we count down to the main event, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Detroit Auto Show:

Show Dates

Media Day: September 14

Industry Tech Days/AutoMobili-D: September 14-15

Charity Preview: September 16

Public Show: September 17-25

Ticket Pricing for Public Days

- Adults: $20 per person

- Senior: $12 per person (65 and older)

- Children: $10 (3-12 years old; 2 years and under free with a parent or guardian)

- Family Pass: $50 (2 adults, 3 children)

Dates and Times for Public Days

Saturday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here: https://naias.com/2022-tickets

If you’re eager to catch all of the news out of Auto Show media days, stay with WXYZ.com and WXYZ-TV for full coverage of the event.

Below you can take a peek at the scheduled Auto Show press conference schedule:

WXYZ-TV will host two specials during media week of the Detroit Auto Show in addition to coverage from the event every day.

Spotlight on Technology will air on September 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on WXYZ-TV and all of your favorite streaming devices.

Then get ready for the glitz and glamour for this year’s Charity Preview special. You can catch that on September 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on WXYZ-TV and all of your favorite streaming devices.

This year’s Charity Preview gala is expected to be packed with action. Did someone say Jet Suit?

The North American International Auto Show announced that the Charity Preview will feature an Air Mobility Experience with a Gravity Jet Suit and a drone display that will light up the Detroit skyline. We’re talking hundreds of drones!

The gala will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The fundraiser at Huntington Place will also highlight the premiere of the Auto Show’s new Dinosaur and Off-Road Vehicle Encounters. Gala guests will reportedly get to experience experiential activations, including Camp Jeep, F-150 Lightning and Ram Truck rides.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC are also expected to perform on the main auto show floor.

Organizations benefiting from this year’s Charity Preview include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan



The Children’s Center



The Children’s Foundation



Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan



Detroit PAL



University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital



For more information about the North American International Auto Show, click here.