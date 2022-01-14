EW Grobbel opening grocery store, Jewish-style deli in Eastern Market

DETROIT (WXYZ) — EW Grobbel announced this week is is opening a new market and Jewish-style deli inside the former Eastern Market Seafood building in Eastern Market.

The family business which has been in Detroit since the late 1800s, will open the Grobbel's Gourmet Fresh Neighborhood Market and Sy Ginsberg's deli this year.

The grocery store will have its entrance on Market St., while the deli will be accessible from Riopelle St. on the other side of the building.

“We are very excited to bring this new food oasis to 2456 Market Street where we can make high-quality food accessible to people right where they live, work and play,” said Jason Grobbel, president at EW Grobbel. “The Grobbel team is committed to our hometown, the City of Detroit, by serving its residents and visitors with the best possible food offerings and experiences they could receive.”

The company will partner with urban farmers and other local farms for fresh food and produce.