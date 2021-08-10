Ex-Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh to be paroled in December

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh will be paroled in December after serving 5.5 years in prison, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The MDOC said Pugh will be on a GPS tether and cannot come in contact with a minor child without permission for six months after his release. His parole will last two years and he will be listed on the sex offender list for his lifetime, according to the MDOC.

Pugh's inappropriate conduct with a then-18-year-old student, first exposed by 7 Action News in 2013, led him to flee Detroit as the city lurched towards bankruptcy. He later resigned his position as City Council President and began work as a waiter in a New York City restaurant.

A 2013 police investigation revealed that Pugh sent graphic, sexually-explicit text messages to his former student in which he pressured him to provide nude photos where he would perform sexual acts in exchange for money and presents.

The stories led to a 27-year-old man coming forward, saying Pugh molested him when he was 14 years old, and Pugh was a television personality at Fox 2.

In 2016, Pugh pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 5.5 to 15 years in prison.



