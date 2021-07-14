Watch
News

Actions

Ex-Detroit officer convicted in vehicle repair scheme

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stock Image
Stock Image
Detroit police
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 09:34:49-04

DETROIT (AP) — An ex-Detroit police officer has been sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison in a scheme where bribes were given by collision shop owners in exchange for referrals of stolen and abandoned vehicles recovered in the city.

Deonne Dotson, 49, was convicted of extortion in November 2019 but sentencing was delayed until Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit said.

Vehicle owners were unaware that Dotson was receiving money from shop owners when they agreed to have repairs performed at the shops, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Five other officers have pleaded guilty to committing similar crimes while employed by the Detroit Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!