Ex-Detroit officer convicted in vehicle repair scheme

DETROIT (AP) — An ex-Detroit police officer has been sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison in a scheme where bribes were given by collision shop owners in exchange for referrals of stolen and abandoned vehicles recovered in the city.

Deonne Dotson, 49, was convicted of extortion in November 2019 but sentencing was delayed until Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit said.

Vehicle owners were unaware that Dotson was receiving money from shop owners when they agreed to have repairs performed at the shops, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Five other officers have pleaded guilty to committing similar crimes while employed by the Detroit Police Department.

