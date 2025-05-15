Ex-Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO William Smith to appeal sentence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — New court filings reveal disgraced former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO William Smith plans to appeal his 19-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in a fraud case in the city.

Smith admitted to stealing more than $40 million from 2012 to 2024 to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Watch our report when William Smith was sentenced below:

William Smith, former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO, sentenced to 19 years in prison

Now, despite waiving his right to appeal in a plea deal, he’s challenging the judgment.

The 52-year-old has also been ordered to repay over $48 million.

It’s still unclear exactly what part of the sentence he’s contesting.

