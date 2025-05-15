Watch Now
News

Actions

Ex-Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO William Smith to appeal sentence

William Smith
WXYZ-TV
Ex-Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO William Smith is interviewed by 7 News Detroit in 2016.
William Smith
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — New court filings reveal disgraced former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO William Smith plans to appeal his 19-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in a fraud case in the city.

Smith admitted to stealing more than $40 million from 2012 to 2024 to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Watch our report when William Smith was sentenced below:

William Smith, former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO, sentenced to 19 years in prison

Now, despite waiving his right to appeal in a plea deal, he’s challenging the judgment.

The 52-year-old has also been ordered to repay over $48 million.

It’s still unclear exactly what part of the sentence he’s contesting.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAB names WXYZ-TV Station of the Year