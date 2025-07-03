Ex-GM at Livonia sports complex accused of embezzling more than $400K

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Novi man has been charged with allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a sports complex in Livonia.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Todd McIntyre, 28, allegedly embezzled over $400,000 from the Livonia Athletic District sports complex over more than two years.

McIntyre was reportedly the general manager of the complex. Prosecutors allege the embezzlement took place between July 2022 and October 2024. They say McIntyre was fired on Oct. 16, 2024.

McIntyre has been charged with Embezzlement - $100,000 or More. In 16th Distrcit Court on Thursday, a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The judge set his bond at $750,000 with 10% cash-surety.

His probable cause conference has been scheduled for July 10, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.