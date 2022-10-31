Ex-Grand Rapids officer to stand trial in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

(WXYZ) — The former Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya will stand trial in the killing, a judge ruled Monday.

Christopher Schurr is charged with shooting and killing Lyoya during a traffic stop in April. He was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting back in June.

After a few days of the preliminary exam, Judge Nicholas Ayoub bound Schurr over for trial.

Investigators carefully reviewed all evidence in the shooting on April 4. Several angles of the shooting have been the focal point of the case showing Schurr performing the traffic stop.

After a struggle with Lyoya, Schurr is seen shooting Lyoya in the back of the head. Prosecutors say Schurr was in the wrong.

"I feel based on the evidence I reviewed, a second-degree murder charge is appropriate," Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Protesters were rallying outside of police headquarters in Downtown rand Rapids. In their opinion, justice was not served.

"I feel like it's a slap in the face. I want first-degree murder and life without parole," one protester said.

Lyoya's father said it's a step towards closure, but nothing can be his son back.

"Until I will see him be fired, arrested and put in jail, that's when I will be happy to see justice has been served," Patrick Lyoya said.

The prosecutor tells us Schurr faces potential life in prison with the possibility of parole, and Schurr was terminated from the department