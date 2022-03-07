Ex-Macomb Twp. Trustee Dino Bucci dies ahead of federal sentencing

(WXYZ) — Former Macomb Township Trustee Dino Bucci has died, 7 Action News confirmed. He was 62.

His death comes five months before he was scheduled to be sentenced in a federal corruption probe in Macomb County.

In May 2020, Bucci pleaded guilty to extortion and theft conspiracies, admitting to extorting builders and contractors to purchase hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of tickets to fundraisers for Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco.

As part of the plea deal, Bucci admitted to the court that the scheme went on for more than two decades.

The plea deal also covers the alleged theft of $96,000 from Macomb Township. Prosecutors say that theft occurred when contractor Chris Sorrentino overcharged for paving work on Township properties, then kicked back tens of thousands of dollars in cash to Bucci.

Bucci faced 9-10 years in prison.