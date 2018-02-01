Ex-MSP trooper back in court in fatal ATV crash

8:14 AM, Feb 1, 2018
(WXYZ) - A former Michigan State Police trooper charged with second-degree murder is due back in court today.
 
Mark Bessner faces a preliminary hearing in Wayne County District Court. 

Bessner is charged in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes. 

Prosecutors say he tased Grimes last August while the teen was riding an ATV, causing him to fatally crash.

