Ex-MSP trooper back in court in fatal ATV crash

Fair
HI: 35°
LO: 31°
(WXYZ) - A former Michigan State Police trooper charged with second-degree murder is due back in court today.
Mark Bessner faces a preliminary hearing in Wayne County District Court.
Bessner is charged in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes.
Prosecutors say he tased Grimes last August while the teen was riding an ATV, causing him to fatally crash.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.