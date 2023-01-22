Watch Now
Ex-prosecutor's defense team can't quit now, prosecutors say

Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Trial
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Marilyn Mosby, Maryland state attorney for Baltimore, speaks during a news conference pertaining to a case against Adnan Syed, Oct. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. With a March trial date quickly approaching in the federal perjury case against Mosby, now Baltimore’s former top prosecutor, a series of rulings Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, created significant new hurdles for her defense team, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 16:52:47-05

BALTIMORE (AP) — After attorneys for Baltimore's former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby asked to stop representing her in an ongoing perjury and mortgage fraud case, federal prosecutors filed a motion Saturday opposing the request.

They said the judge should require five of Mosby's six defense attorneys remain on the case, which is slated for trial March 27 in Baltimore, because a mass exodus would likely delay the proceedings even further.

The trial date has already been pushed back multiple times.

Mosby's entire defense team tried to quit last week after a series of recent rulings created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.

