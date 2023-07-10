Ex-Warren officer charged with federal civil rights crime after jail assault

(AP MODIFIED) — A Warren police officer who punched a young Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground was charged Monday with a federal civil rights crime.

A criminal complaint against Matthew Rodriguez was unsealed in federal court ahead of the afternoon news conference held by U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.

“It should send a clear message that we will not tolerate violence from civilians nor from the police, and that it should send a clear message to those officers who defy their oath and the Constitution contrary to the vast majority of law enforcement officers who carry out their duties," said U.S. Attorney Ison.

Jaquwan Smith, 19, was being processed at the Warren police station on June 13 after he was arrested on a warrant for multiple felonies.

Video shows Rodriguez exchanging words with Smith before the officer punched him, knocked him to the floor and slammed his head on the ground.

Other Warren officers immediately intervened and reported the incident to managers.

Smith had previously been searched for weapons, indicating there was no threat to the officer's security, a court filing said.

“The victim was not in an aggressive stance and his hands were by his side with his thumbs in his pants,” FBI agent Brent Nida said in a court filing.

Rodriguez was fired on June 23 and, charged separately with two misdemeanors in state court.

His defense attorney, Elias Muawad, had no immediate comment.

“The actions of Rodriguez goes against every aspect the Warren Police Department stands for,” said William Dwyer, the police commissioner in Warren, during a press conference after the U.S. Attorney's press conference.

“We are cooperating with the U.S. Attorney to ensure that when fundamental liberties are threatened, justice prevails. Together, we will strive to bring about justice and ensure righteousness in the legal system, reminding everyone that the protection of civil rights is a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.